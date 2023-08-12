Wendy Ditoro, M: 402-305-1710, wendy.ditoro@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This 2022 Fully Custom Elkhorn Home is ready for your entertaining! 12+ high ceilings, grand entryway with detailed ceilings, spacious bedrooms, custom built-in cabinets and grand floor to ceiling gas fireplace on the main level, with an additional gas fireplace to warm yourself during chilly nights on your deck or enter the lower level of the home to access the electric fireplace in your large entertainment space. This home boasts 5 Bedrooms with additional office, 5 bathrooms and walk in closets. Your spacious deck overlooks a backyard oasis with beautiful landscaping, gazebo and your own 30,000 Gallon Salt Water 20 X 40 POOL (installed this year). This pool includes a sundeck, steps transitioning to 9' deep. All Equipment has a 2 year warranty with Artisan Pools. AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,150,000
