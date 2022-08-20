5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,150,000

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Meet Echelon Homes' Kapalua model! This stunning 1.5 story modern home features a mixture of Nichiha, Effis, and stone exterior. Soaring ceilings greet you in the living room with floor to ceiling windows and a showstopping fireplace with hearth. First floor office with wood accent wall niche. Expansive kitchen with gas cooktop, custom cabinetry, and two tiered island with cascading quartz. Huge walk in pantry with built in desk and drop zone area off the 4 car tandem garage. Primary bedroom showcases a light tray and barn door leading to primary en suite. En suite with beautiful walk in tile shower, tub and quartz countertops. Primary closet features a 2nd laundry area. Upstairs boasts 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets. Retreat to the basement for a mid-century modern style bar and rec room with walnut panel ceiling clouds, exercise room and bedroom. Relax on the outdoor raised patio and firepit! Check out this model home for a custom build!