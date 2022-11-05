5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,075,000

Check out this incredible BRAND NEW Maxim Homes 1.5 story walkout home backing to trees! You'll love the huge open layout living room which leads into breathtaking kitchen featuring modern cabinets, oversized island & pantry, and matte black GE Cafe appliances. The fireplace wall is sure to impress with its cabinet to ceiling tile + custom lighting. The main level primary suite features its own fireplace, spa-like floor to ceiling marble like tile bath with huge shower featuring both a pull down shower head + in-ceiling rain head, and built in soaking tub next to it. The custom half bath w/ cut rock sink connects through the hall with separate private laundry area. Upstairs you'll find a gracious loft, 2 bedrooms, & bathroom featuring double vanity with a separate toilet and shower room for privacy. The basement boasts a huge rec room, flex bed/theatre, guest suite, & kitchenette leading to the park like backyard. Schedule your private showing today!