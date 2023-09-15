10 minutes to Lincoln!!! This one of a kind home is on 40 acres in Waverly school district! 17 kW Solar array generates roughly $50-$100 in solar energy each month! You will also find the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets with large windows throughout. From those same windows you can view wildlife such as deer and turkey. The open concept kitchen/dining/living room is perfect for entertaining and the downstairs bar and family room is stunning. There is a large out building that has concrete floor, power and heating, ready to store your toys or equipment. If you are ready for your acreage living just minutes away from Lincoln, call today to schedule your showing!