BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Welcome to Lake Allure! Nestled just north of Ashland, this stunning new construction is an exclusive custom floor plan, is beautifully designed with amazing lake views! You will find almost 3900 sq ft of living space with huge oversized windows, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, two full kitchens, with the main kitchen having a separate walk through butler pantry. Primary bedroom with luxurious walk-in closet adjacent to laundry. High end granite and finishes throughout this home sets the tone for a living/entertaining dream. Complete with office space, dock included, three stall oversized garage for your boat or four vehicles, as well as a lower level storm shelter and large exercise room. Reserve your private showing now and get ready to enjoy! Gated community, contact agent for code.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $989,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – It was standing room only Monday night as baseball players, parents and coaches spoke out about a proposal to change the cooperative a…
OMAHA – For the first time in school history, the Bishop Neumann wrestling team found themselves with a team trophy at the State Wrestling Tou…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
OMAHA – For the first time in the school’s history, the Yutan boys wrestling team had a state finalist in Derek Wacker. His record-setting per…
OMAHA – For the second straight year, Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo and Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson of Yutan showed why they are some of the best the…