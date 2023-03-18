One of a kind opportunity to own a new custom build! Welcome to Lake Allure...Nestled just north of Ashland, this stunning new construction is an exclusive custom floor plan, is beautifully designed with amazing lake views! You will find almost 3900 sq ft of living space with huge oversized windows, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, two full kitchens, with the main kitchen having a separate walk through butler pantry. Primary bedroom with luxurious walk-in closet adjacent to laundry. High end granite and finishes throughout this home sets the tone for a living/entertaining dream. Complete with office space, dock included, three stall oversized garage for your boat or four vehicles, as well as a lower level storm shelter and large exercise room. Reserve your private showing now and get ready to enjoy! Gated community, contact agent for code.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $975,000
