Run don't walk and escape to the waters edge for this one of a kind fully custom home on beautiful Lake Allure. Nestled just north of Ashland and right between Omaha and Lincoln, this stunning new construction is beautifully designed with amazing lake views! You will find almost 4000 sq ft of living space with huge oversized windows, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, two full kitchens, with the main kitchen having a grand butler pantry. Primary bedroom has a luxurious ensuite with massive walk-thru closet adjacent to laundry. High end granite and finishes throughout this entire home. Complete with office space, beach access directly to bathroom and storage for your all your water toys, three stall oversized garage, as well as a lower level safe room and large flex room. Everything has been thought through with this home and the dock conveys with property. Lake Allure is a highly coveted and gated community on a full recreational sand pit lake. Reserve your showing today!