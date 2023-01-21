 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $880,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $880,000

**OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 1.22 {2:00 - 3:30}** Incredible views! Just in time for a lake summer! This home is Instantly inviting with large windows, and a covered deck that overlooks the gorgeous of view of Lake Allure! Custom back patio is ready for entertaining! Amazing detail and quality throughout this home, high custom designed ceilings, open floor plan, large kitchen island with quartz countertops, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, basement wet bar, 4th tandem stall garage, sod, and sprinklers. Get it before your friends do!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neumann wins Arlington Invite

Neumann wins Arlington Invite

ARLINGTON – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team picked up some more hardware when they traveled to the Arlington Invite on Jan. 14. With 165.5 p…