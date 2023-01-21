5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $880,000

**OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 1.22 {2:00 - 3:30}** Incredible views! Just in time for a lake summer! This home is Instantly inviting with large windows, and a covered deck that overlooks the gorgeous of view of Lake Allure! Custom back patio is ready for entertaining! Amazing detail and quality throughout this home, high custom designed ceilings, open floor plan, large kitchen island with quartz countertops, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, basement wet bar, 4th tandem stall garage, sod, and sprinklers. Get it before your friends do!!