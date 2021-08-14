Elaine Milroy, M: 402-690-3735, decustom@speednet.com, www.decustom.com - Amazing New Construction 2 story/ 5bed 4ba 4 car and the lot will allow for a future detached garage. Finished basement w/ bedroom, 3/4 bath AND Large Theatre/rec room area. Huge Corner lot with Mature of trees and room on the lot for a detached building/garage/shed. Over sized front sitting porch. WEST facing home/Shaded back yard. Open Plan with lots of custom finishes. Awesome master suite with walk-in tile shower, huge closet. Spacious rooms throughout. Very Nice upgraded appliances. Huge walk in pantry conveniently located between the kitchen and garage. Large Drop zone with bench and cabinetry. New neighborhood park two blocks away. Low Traffic area of the neighborhood/town. Wildlife nearby. (Peacock walk down the street... Where else can you find that) No HOA fees. Low tax levy. This home has it all!
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $460,000
