Mike Evans, M: 402-616-1610, Mike.Evans@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mike.evans - Beautiful well maintained 5 bed, 4 bath, Ranch. This open concept home is ready for you! White quartz countertops, and custom painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, soft close drawers, pantry, Main floor laundry, huge master bedroom with double boxed ceiling, walk in closet, fully finished basement features a wetbar, rec room, and 2 bedrooms! Must see today!
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the last three months, more than 700 railroaders have walked off the job at BNSF because of the attendance policy, according to the union.
ASHLAND – The Primary Election on May 10 will narrow the field of three candidates for Ashland mayor down to two. The two top vote-getters wil…
WAHOO – When Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz announced last January that he did not plan to run for office in the 2022 election, two men with impres…
WAHOO – The men who served on the submarine Wahoo SS565 have held reunions every two years all over the country. But they had never gathered i…
The company alleged the man stole 6,000 pounds of copper wire and a flatbed trailer, wrongfully used the company's credit card, submitted false timesheets and directed employees to work at his Pleasant Dale home on the clock.
In a wide-ranging speech that lasted about 25 minutes, Charles Herbster said he was ready to "take back Nebraska" from elites entrenched in the state's political leadership.
WAHOO – The Malmo murder trial continues in Saunders County District Court this week.
ASHLAND – As thunder rumbled outside, faculty, staff, students and supporters of the local school system gathered for the annual Ashland-Green…
The state said the killing was first-degree murder. That Barnes kicked his way into the house, just as he'd threatened to do in texts later deleted, after she told him their relationship was over and not to come home.
The pair stayed friends, and even though David lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and Maggie in Omaha, she summoned up the courage to ask him to Marian High School’s senior prom.