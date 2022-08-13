 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $450,000

Elaine Milroy, M: 402-690-3735, decustom@speednet.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Amazing new contruction ranch w/up to date spectacular finishes. Open plan, 9' ceilings, LVT Floors, tile showers, Lots of Storage, mature treed lot w/a patio for entertaining. The kitchen with it's deluxe appliances & workspace and the Master Bedroom suite will impress Everyone! This house has it ALL Including an affordable price tag. Low tax levy. Very close to the city park and pool. Walking distance to shopping. This house sits on 3 city lots but merged into one legal address this past year. 5 Spacious bedrooms, 2 separate living areas, 3 bathroom and a beautiful front porch. Don't let this house slip away from you... It can't be duplicated.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doc Little Dog Park opens

Doc Little Dog Park opens

WAHOO – The city’s long-awaited first dog park announced its name as officials celebrated a soft opening last week.