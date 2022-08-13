5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $450,000

Elaine Milroy, M: 402-690-3735, decustom@speednet.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Amazing new contruction ranch w/up to date spectacular finishes. Open plan, 9' ceilings, LVT Floors, tile showers, Lots of Storage, mature treed lot w/a patio for entertaining. The kitchen with it's deluxe appliances & workspace and the Master Bedroom suite will impress Everyone! This house has it ALL Including an affordable price tag. Low tax levy. Very close to the city park and pool. Walking distance to shopping. This house sits on 3 city lots but merged into one legal address this past year. 5 Spacious bedrooms, 2 separate living areas, 3 bathroom and a beautiful front porch. Don't let this house slip away from you... It can't be duplicated.