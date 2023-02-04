Elaine Milroy, M: 402-690-3735, decustom@speednet.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Great Price/Show home! Amazing new construction CUSTOM ranch Amazing finishes. Open plan, 9' ceilings Main level and Basement, LVP Floors, 3 tile showers, Lots of Storage, mature treed lot w/a patio for entertaining. The kitchen with inc upgraded appliances, Walk-in Pantry and HUGE island. Main Bedroom suite will impress Everyone. Large Walk-in closet, spacious custom tile shower, custom dbl vanities! This house has it ALL Including an affordable price tag. Unbelievably Low tax levy (1.92). 3 blocks to the city park and pool. Walking distance to shopping. This house sits on 3 city lots but merged into one legal address this past year. 5 Spacious bedrooms, 2 separate living areas, 3 bathroom and a beautiful relaxing front porch. Sprinklers included. OUTBUILDING is allowable. Don't let this house slip away from you... It can't be duplicated. warranties included.