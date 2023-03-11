Amanda Iwansky, M: 402-276-1311, amiwansky@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - This custom, one-of-a-kind LAKE home will be complete just in time for Memorial Day festivities. Move right in and enjoy a full summer of fun at the private, gated lake community of Sandy Pointe- fishing, boating, jetskiing, native common areas for hiking and ATV trials, lakeside bar/restaurant, private boat ramp w/ dock & gas facilities and nearly 10 miles of lakeshore! The primary bedroom is an oasis of its own - 4 showerheads, including a rain shower head, heated floors, separate toilet room, and large walk-in closet. The 5th bedroom could also be used as a bonus loft, which includes a wet bar. Fantastic views of the lake through the oversized windows throughout the home - even from the office. Two laundry rooms! Two covered patios, one just off of the indoor sport court (16' ceiling, heated and cooled) accessed from a garage door off the back! Take advantage of the pool prior to the lake warming up! A list of a