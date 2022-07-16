5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $2,295,000

Andrea Oster, M: 402-699-4687, andrea.oster@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Wake up to breathtaking sunrises and water views from one of the most desirable lots on Sandy Pointe Lake! This 1 1/2 story home on the lake, WITH AN INGROUND POOL, has so much to offer and plenty of space to entertain! Large open concept chef's kitchen with quartzite counter tops and a large pantry. Heated floors throughout the main floor. The owner's suite has a beautiful view of the lake along with a large double steam shower and a large walk-in pantry. 2nd bedroom/office on the main has a built-in Murphy bed, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath. The large 5th bedroom can be closed off as a private suite! It has its own kitchen, bath, laundry hookups, extra storage, and a private stairway to the garage. This home has it ALL!