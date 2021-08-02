 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $2,100,000

Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penke@cox.net, www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Remarkable house on the popular Sandy Pointe Lake. This house has everything. When you are not our on the lake with jet skis or boating, you can enjoy basketball on the sports court or a swim in the pool. Excellent storage on the back of the house, for lake and pool toys. A bonus room upstairs for kids to relax and hang out. A large basement entertainment area with a sunken bar. Over 6800 sqft. This house also has a main floor office, 4 car garage, walk-in pantry and so much more. A spectacular home, and a stunning lake that offers fishing, boating, tubing, jet skis, and much much more.

