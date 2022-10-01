Welcome to Lake Allure! Nestled just north of Ashland, this stunning new construction is beautifully designed with amazing lake views! You will find almost 3900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, two full kitchens with the main having a separate butler pantry. Primary bedroom with luxurious walk-in closet adjacent to laundry. High end granite and finishes throughout this home sets the tone for a living/entertaining dream. Complete with dock, three stall oversized garage as well as a lower level storm shelter and an exercise room. Construction to be completed on or around November 1st. Reserve your private showing now and get ready to enjoy!
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,190,000
