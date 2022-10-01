5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,190,000

Welcome to Lake Allure! Nestled just north of Ashland, this stunning new construction is beautifully designed with amazing lake views! You will find almost 3900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, two full kitchens with the main having a separate butler pantry. Primary bedroom with luxurious walk-in closet adjacent to laundry. High end granite and finishes throughout this home sets the tone for a living/entertaining dream. Complete with dock, three stall oversized garage as well as a lower level storm shelter and an exercise room. Construction to be completed on or around November 1st. Reserve your private showing now and get ready to enjoy!