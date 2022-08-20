Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, Nic.Luhrs@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending Remain on market for back up offers. Rare 1.5 story home in Yutan! This well maintained home is like-new with 3 bedrooms up and the primary bed on the main floor. The open floor plan perfect for today's living. Kitchen features white cabinets and granite counter tops with slate smudge proof appliances near dining area. Open living room provides tons of natural light. Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Lower level ready to be finished for plenty of additional sq footage. Move-in Ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $379,900
