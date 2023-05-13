Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Unbelievable home with all the bells and whistles. This 1.5 story has over 6400 finished sq ft. The large garage offers another 2000 sq ft that could house 6 vehicles. The garage is also heated and cooled and could be used for a sports court. Of course, it has a heated pool and a room for entertaining your guest. The basement includes a theater room for movies or sporting events. It also has an exercise room and plenty of storage. 4 oversized bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and an office that could be used as a spare bedroom. It has everyone one could think of.