Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Unbelievable home with all the bells and whistles. This 1.5 story has over 6400 finished sq ft. The large garage offers another 2000 sq ft that could house 6 vehicles. The garage is also heated and cooled and could be used for a sports court. Of course, it has a heated pool and a room for entertaining your guest. The basement includes a theater room for movies or sporting events. It also has an exercise room and plenty of storage. 4 oversized bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and an office that could be used as a spare bedroom. It has everyone one could think of.
4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $2,000,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hunter Palmer, who was committed to play football at Midland University, died Friday at a hospital in West Point.
WAVERLY — For years, the concession stand at Wayne Park Field 1 was like a mean joke, that visitors in town for ball games would approach in h…
A 59-year-old man is dead and a 40-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday in northeast Lincoln.
Editor’s Note: Myranda Lihs is a senior at Wahoo High School. During the second semester, she participated in the school’s Career Exploration …
CERESCO — There should be a bit of chaos in any good coffee shop. A place that moves at the pace of your day — starting off hectic and gradual…