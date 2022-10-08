 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $2,000,000

  • Updated
Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - A stunning acreage property ready by the end of this year. Why build when this house is already underway? Nothing is missed. Pool, bar area, sports court, large bedrooms, massive garage, theater, sports court, and more. 4 Bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 5 plus garages, and just over 6500 finished square feet. House is currently framed and drywalling starts soon.

