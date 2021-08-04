4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $1,895,000

Shawn Falcone, M: 402-510-9802, shawn@topomahaproperties.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shawn.falcone - Ready to live in a Masterpiece... this one of a kind, spectacular custom home offers amazing shades of light w/"wow" factor design details throughout! Located on 7 acres in the gated community of Estates Provence, just 5 mins from Elkhorn! Featuring thoughtful architectural built ins, ceiling details & soaring windows w/stunning views sure to capture your heart! Euro style cabinetry w/quartz counter tops, Thermador appliances in Kitchen, designer light fixtures, glass railing to LL, covered deck w/aluminum shutters, custom concrete floors & brick walls. Primary suite floor to ceiling windows, Custom FP wall w/back lit niches, heated tile floors in Primary Bath w/beautiful Native Stone free-standing soaking tub, separate his/hers vanities plus a Hollywood make up station. Geo-thermal heating & cooling system, 11' foundation, water purification system, circle drive, professionally landscaped.
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to …
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - You can really have it all with this home. Enjoy the character of …
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…