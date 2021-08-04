 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $1,895,000

Shawn Falcone, M: 402-510-9802, shawn@topomahaproperties.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shawn.falcone - Ready to live in a Masterpiece... this one of a kind, spectacular custom home offers amazing shades of light w/"wow" factor design details throughout! Located on 7 acres in the gated community of Estates Provence, just 5 mins from Elkhorn! Featuring thoughtful architectural built ins, ceiling details & soaring windows w/stunning views sure to capture your heart! Euro style cabinetry w/quartz counter tops, Thermador appliances in Kitchen, designer light fixtures, glass railing to LL, covered deck w/aluminum shutters, custom concrete floors & brick walls. Primary suite floor to ceiling windows, Custom FP wall w/back lit niches, heated tile floors in Primary Bath w/beautiful Native Stone free-standing soaking tub, separate his/hers vanities plus a Hollywood make up station. Geo-thermal heating & cooling system, 11' foundation, water purification system, circle drive, professionally landscaped.

