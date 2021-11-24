 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $1,675,000

4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $1,675,000

4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $1,675,000

Shawn Hovey, M: 402-510-9802, shawn@foundryhomegroup.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Located on 7 acres in Estates Provence, this gorgeous custom home offers amazing views from sunrise to sunset w/ soaring windows sure to impress! Solid Mahogany front door, Euro style custom cabinetry w/ quartz counter tops, Thermador appliances in Kitchen, designer light fixtures & hardware, glass railing to LL, custom concrete floors & brick walls. Primary suite offers custom FP wall w/ back lit niches, heated tile floors in Primary Bath w/ beautiful Native Stone free-standing soaking tub, separate his / hers vanities plus a Hollywood make up station. Huge rec room & wet bar perfect for entertaining family & friends. Game room that could double as an exercise room w/ adjacent bath. Geo-thermal heating & cooling system, 11' foundation, water purification system, circle drive, professionally designed & landscaped. Newly finished epoxy flooring in garage. Covered Deck & Patio w/ built in quartz pub tabl

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police chief resigns
Wahoo

Police chief resigns

WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.

Original drawing comes to Wahoo
Wahoo

Original drawing comes to Wahoo

  • Updated

WAHOO – Denise Lawver loves estate sales. But she loves them even more when she can buy an original drawing by one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics