4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $799,000

Aubrey Hess, M: 402-312-7796, hello@aubreyhess.com, www.aubreyhess.com - Craftsmanship in every corner w/ Ramm Construction 4th gen. homebuilders! The West Shores Custom Villa greets you w/ an extended covered porch flanked by columns complementing natural stone & black Marvin windows. Inside, durable engineered wood floors span from the LR to dining & kitchen featuring ge profile appliances w/ advantium oven. Custom, locally-crafted cabinets reach the ceiling, adding to the storage provided by the large walk-in pantry, extended kitchen island, & built-in hutch w/ interior lighting & glass doors. Natural stone appears on the fireplace from floor to ceiling, drawing the eye up to custom ceiling details. Upgrades carry through to the baths w/ quartz countertops, chrome fixtures, polished-edge stand off mirrors, & ceramic tile (& so. much. storage!). Finished lower level offers flex room, family room w/ electric fireplace, & well-equipped wet bar. Extended & heated 3-car garage. This west