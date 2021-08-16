Amy Heinrich, M: 402-740-0651, amyheinrich71@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Float, canoe, or kayak down the Elkhorn River to this custom-built home in Riverside Lakes. Built on the banks of the Elkhorn River this spacious walk-out ranch offers 4BR, 2.5 BA, and over 3000 SqFt. The main level has carpet and hardwood floors, gas fireplace and access to the large deck and screened porch. The kitchen features hardwood floors, tiled backsplash, island and is open to the dining room with spectacular river views. The finished walkout family room features 2 bedrooms, office, wet bar, gas fireplace, full bath with heated floors. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, tiled floors, granite, dual sinks and tiled shower. Also on the main level are a half bath and additional bedroom. Entertain with your outdoor kitchen and bar. Exterior features include a 3-car garage and a lower-level shop for additional storage. Residents have full access to both the boating lake and fishing lake, as
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The City of Wahoo and the Saunders County Board of Supervisors have sent strongly worded resolutions to the state Department of Transp…
MEMPHIS – A storm blew through the village of Memphis Saturday night as winds tore apart hundreds of trees in the small community and the adja…
WAVERLY – The Waverly High School stadium project wasn’t the only construction District 145 conducted this summer.
MORSE BLUFF – Jerry and Barbara Soukup didn’t realize they’d be celebrating 150 years of Soukup Farms this year until they were given a large …
- Updated
PRAGUE – From polka music to kolaches and dumplings and kraut to beer, Prague Beer Barrel Days (BBD) offers something for the young and old al…
- Updated
RAYMOND – As Raymond Central Public Schools opened its doors again to students today, it looked a little different from the beginning of the 2…
ASHLAND – The City of Ashland is looking at an infamous piece of property to house a new public works building.
WAHOO – Many refer to dispatchers as the “first” first responders, Saunders County Assistant Dispatch Supervisor Halcyon Frank said.
- Updated
WAVERLY – After initially calling to only recommend wearing masks, District 145 will now be requiring students and staff in grades pre-kinderg…
FREMONT – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for the local health district, the country and across the globe. Unfortun…