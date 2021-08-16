4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $525,000

Amy Heinrich, M: 402-740-0651, amyheinrich71@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Float, canoe, or kayak down the Elkhorn River to this custom-built home in Riverside Lakes. Built on the banks of the Elkhorn River this spacious walk-out ranch offers 4BR, 2.5 BA, and over 3000 SqFt. The main level has carpet and hardwood floors, gas fireplace and access to the large deck and screened porch. The kitchen features hardwood floors, tiled backsplash, island and is open to the dining room with spectacular river views. The finished walkout family room features 2 bedrooms, office, wet bar, gas fireplace, full bath with heated floors. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, tiled floors, granite, dual sinks and tiled shower. Also on the main level are a half bath and additional bedroom. Entertain with your outdoor kitchen and bar. Exterior features include a 3-car garage and a lower-level shop for additional storage. Residents have full access to both the boating lake and fishing lake, as