4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $489,900

Welcome home to YOUR 4 bedroom, 3 bath, south facing modern farmhouse style two story, located in Harvest Heights of Waterloo. Located 10 minutes west of Village Pointe. Come on out to "The Good Life." Low tax levy. Award winning Douglas County West School District. Built by Homes by J.E.S. Commanding curb appeal. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful eat in kitchen with large island, SS appliances, gas cook top & walk in pantry. Estimation completion date end of July.