Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - Welcome home to your 4 bedroom, 4 bath south facing modern two story in Harvest Heights of Waterloo. Just Completed! Located 10 minutes west of Village Pointe. Come on out to "The Good Life"!!! Award winning Douglas County west school district. Low tax levy. No flood insurance required. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful eat in kitchen with expansive island, stainless steel appliances, has cook top and walk in pantry. Builder offering $5,000.00 towards buyer's closing costs or rate buy down. Immediate possession available.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $469,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DISTRICT COURT
LINCOLN – Next year, 2023, marks the beginning of the new license plate issuance cycle. Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plat…
WAVERLY — For one night only, the Waverly High School auditorium’s stage will transform into a Prohibition-era speakeasy. A barkeep will serve…
WAVERLY – The Class B No. 4 Waverly girls basketball team got back in the win column in dominant fashion with a 61-27 victory over Crete at ho…
WAVERLY — A traffic study is in the works to determine how the City of Waverly should curb a recent uptick in speeding drivers through the res…
LINCOLN – The long-delayed state expressway system – once projected to be completed by 2003 – is now expected to be completed by 2036, state l…
Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new federal civil trial. Jurors earlier decided against the city and in favor of a former police captain.
WAVERLY – As we hang our new 2023 wall calendars, we’re reflecting on the news that stuck with us over the past year in the Waverly area. Loca…
COUNTY COURT
WAHOO — The third time was definitely the charm for the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball Team who defended their holiday tournament title…