4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $464,900

Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - Welcome home to YOUR 4 bedroom, 3 bath Two Story Home in harvest Heights of Waterloo. Located 10 minutes west of Village Pointe. Award winning Douglas County School District. Low tax levy. Come on our to "the good life"! Built by Homes by J.E.S. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and windows. Beautiful eat in kitchen with large SS appliances, gas cook top, pantry and more. Oversized 3 car garage. Expansive covered patio. make this your dream come true. Estimated completion date: Mid September.

