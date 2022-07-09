 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $464,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $464,900

Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - Welcome home to YOUR 4 bedroom, 3 bath, South facing two story on a culdesac in Harvest Heights of Waterloo. Located 10 minutes West of Village Pointe. Built by Homes by J.E.S. Award winning Douglas County School District. Low tax levy. Come on out to "The Good Life." Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful eat in kitchen with large island, SS appliances, gas cook top & more. Oversized 3 car garage. Expansive covered patio. Make this your dream come true. Estimated completion date mid-September. Hurry, don't miss!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular