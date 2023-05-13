Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Gorgeous new construction home now ready for first owners. 1.9 mil levy makes this possible to expand an Elkhorn budget that was in the 300's into the 400's. Four bed, three bath with huge oversized 3-car garage. Quiet country living just 8 minutes to village pointe. Walk to junk stock, downtown Waterloo w quaint eateries and shops.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $434,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hunter Palmer, who was committed to play football at Midland University, died Friday at a hospital in West Point.
WAVERLY — For years, the concession stand at Wayne Park Field 1 was like a mean joke, that visitors in town for ball games would approach in h…
A 59-year-old man is dead and a 40-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday in northeast Lincoln.
Editor’s Note: Myranda Lihs is a senior at Wahoo High School. During the second semester, she participated in the school’s Career Exploration …
CERESCO — There should be a bit of chaos in any good coffee shop. A place that moves at the pace of your day — starting off hectic and gradual…