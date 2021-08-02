Jay Kunz, M: 402-578-6280, jkunz74@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Build a beautiful new home with Homes by J.E.S in the community of Waterloo, NE minutes from Omaha. Homes by J.E.S is a cost + builder, which means we charge a flat fee to build the home you choose & are 100% open book, showing you all the costs with no mark ups. We have many great floor plans to choose from & many lots available. Also, if you own a lot or a piece of land, we can help you find the right house plan & build you a beautiful high-quality home. Featured on this lot is a 2,907 SF ranch, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a finished walkout basement. This home is built with Diamond Coat Elite Siding, Gerkin windows, Luxury Vinyl flooring installed throughout w/carpet in the bedrooms. 9' ceilings throughout with coffered ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Beautiful electric fireplace. Open concept interior w/stone on portions of exterior & on the interior fireplace. Allen & Roth cabinets in kitche
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $419,900
