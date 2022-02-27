4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $390,000

Oscar Barrera, M: 402-201-6179, oscarsellshouses@gmail.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Incredible opportunity to own an acreage with close proximity to Omaha! almost 3 acres and many outbuildings with a beautiful 2 story barn with over 1,700 square feet. The home itself was remodeled in 2020 with new plumbing, electrical, drywall, trim, paint. Kitchen and bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The second story is currently a separate 2 bedroom apartment that can be great for an in law suite. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. This property is being sold as is.
WAHOO – Wahoo Board of Education is moving forward with a potential facilities project, but tabled approval of a topographic survey.
YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of…
ASHLAND – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be two new faces on the Ashland City …
OMAHA – Strength, grit and determination. When you think of Trevor Brown of Waverly those are the attributes that stand out the most. He put t…
The commotion started at around 1 a.m. when a Lincoln man was removed from The Fat Toad Pub after being belligerent and starting a fight within the bar, police said. He was hospitalized after smashing through the bar's front window.
Public schools that voluntarily dump their Native mascots would be eligible for grants of up to $200,000 under a bill proposed in the Nebraska Legislature.
More school districts have started using Safe2Help Nebraska, a reporting system that offers students, staff and community members a way to anonymously report concerning behavior around the clock.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
ASHLAND – A new study of utility rates was presented to the Ashland City Council at its most recent meeting.
Sixteen years ago today, the eight winners of what was then the nation's largest lottery jackpot stepped forward to raucous applause at a press conference in Lincoln.