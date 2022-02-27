4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $390,000

Oscar Barrera, M: 402-201-6179, oscarsellshouses@gmail.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Incredible opportunity to own an acreage with close proximity to Omaha! almost 3 acres and many outbuildings with a beautiful 2 story barn with over 1,700 square feet. The home itself was remodeled in 2020 with new plumbing, electrical, drywall, trim, paint. Kitchen and bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The second story is currently a separate 2 bedroom apartment that can be great for an in law suite. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. This property is being sold as is.