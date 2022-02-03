Adam Calvaneso, M: 402-808-5959, acalv@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - THE NUMBERS MAKE SENSE! You'll love the layout of this two-story Valparaiso home. All you need is some personal touches, and this home is ready for anyone. This home features a newly renovated bathroom and a newly renovated living room. The large, wide-open spaces are just looking for someone to come and give it a modern touch. All of this is within close walking distance of multiple parks. Schedule a showing today and search no longer for the future home of your dreams!
4 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $100,000
