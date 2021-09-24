You Have Arrived! Majestic Homes newest villa home under construction at Bluewater on the lake! Beautiful curb appeal and striking double door entrance. Primary suite features huge walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bathroom. Main floor office off entry. The great room has a 2 story unbelievable tiled fireplace and opens to the gourmet kitchen with huge walk-in pantry. Large drop zone area off garage leads into the main floor laundry room with cabinets and sink. The 2nd floor opens to below and features three bedrooms all with walk-in closets and an additional laundry area. A catwalk leads you to the other side with rec area, bar, and access to the covered deck. Flawless floorplan for gatherings and entertaining. Oversized garage with storage. Enjoy unparalleled views year round. Majestic Homes- Experiencing A New Wave of Living!
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WAHOO – For the first time in eight years, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors did not decrease the tax levy.
- Updated
MEAD – Trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near AltEn, including a priv…
ASHLAND – The design/development plans for the new middle school/performing arts auditorium received approval from the Ashland-Greenwood Board…
MEAD – Trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near AltEn, including a priv…
CEDAR BLUFFS – Cedar Bluffs Public Schools is better preparing its students for their futures with its new status as a Career Academy.
WAVERLY – A donation of $10,000 will help put in the finishing touches on a new picnic shelter at Lawson Park, Parks and Recreation Director S…
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson never thought so many people would be interested in watching corn grow.
ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team knew heading into their games against Class C No. 5 Malcolm and Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead they wo…
WAVERLY – Around 40 members of the district attended the District 145 Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 6.
LINCOLN – Air Force pilot Tony Sullivan wasn’t a starter when he was on the Nebraska football team as a walk-on defensive end and special team…