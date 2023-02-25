Welcome to Bluewater! This French country-inspired beauty, located on an oversized off-water Preserve lot, backing to trees! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a giant, oversized 3-car garage. When you walk in the front, you'll notice the soaring 12-ft ceilings throughout as the space opens to the great room, kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features luxury soft close, dovetailed cabinets w/ large island for entertaining. No expense spared on the top-of-the-line Marvin luxury windows. The primary suite is away from the other living spaces for privacy & the primary bath features a full tile shower, dual vanities, and heated floor. Every square foot in this plan has been utilized for the best functionality and designed with high-end finishes! This home includes everything you need including a boat dock/lift and landscaping package provided by Lanoha Nursery! *Virtual staging used in some images