This stunning home sits on one of the best and safest lots along the 4th hole of the exclusive Pines Country Club in Valley Shores. An absolutely gorgeous home that you need to see to believe, with 12' ceilings throughout the main floor and stunning views looking west over the pool and course. High-end finishes throughout with recent upgrades to interior paint in all rooms, new fixtures, new appliances, new carpet in the primary bedroom and closet, new pool pump, new remote blinds on patio and a newly refinished workout room. Whether its entertaining at the wonderful inground pool, or enjoying a beautiful sunset, this has everything you need to make this your forever home. Truly a one of a kind, this home has been wonderfully maintained and cared for.