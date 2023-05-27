Mike Bjork, M: 402-522-6131, mike.bjork@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful home on Flat Water Lake! This Evolved Structures Playa plan features 4 beds, 3 baths, 4 car insulated garage, a custom entry door, custom iron railing, LVP flooring throughout the main level living space(s), Anderson 100 windows, soft close cabinets, solid surface countertops through the home, most kitchen appliances, garbage disposal w/air switch, 100% James Hardie cement board siding, covered patio, 18ft x 8ft doors = Healthy Garage Sizes w/MyQ technology openers &keypad, high efficiency HVAC system, copper water lines, sump pump & passive radon system, BIB/Blown & Spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, 2 year home & 10 year structural warranty. Pre-paid property tax due at closing is significantly less on new construction vs existing homes.
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $849,500
