Mike Bjork, M: 402-522-6131, mike.bjork@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - The Playa 4 Car Plan with a Modern Cedar front elevation brought to you by Evolved Structures is your chance for lake living on Flat Water Lake. This 4 bed, 3 bath 1.5-story home will come well equipped with a four-car garage, huge covered patio, and fantastic finishes. You will love this great community located within blocks of the business district, park, trails and schools. Photos are of a similar Home.
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $825,000
