4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $800,000

Welcome to beautiful Bluewater - with nearly 250 acres of pristine water, over seven miles of pure sand beaches and average lake depths exceeding 40 feet, all just a short relaxing drive from Omaha, Bluewater is undeniably a once in a lifetime opportunity. This development spans nearly 500 acres of land with access to city water and sewer (no grinder pumps needed), concrete streets and curbs. Welcome home to this English cottage inspired beauty located in the desirable off water Preserve lots in Blue Water! 2400 sq feet with four bedrooms, three baths, and a 3 car garage. When you walk in the front door, you will notice the soaring 12 ft ceilings throughout as the space opens up to the great room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features luxury soft close, dovetailed cabinets with a large island for entertaining. No expense spared on the top of the line Marvin luxury windows that give you a view to the green space just outside your backyard. The primary suite is tucked back away from the other living spaces for ultimate privacy and the primary bathroom features a full tile shower, dual vanities and a heated floor. Every square foot in this plan has been utilized for the best functionality and designed with high end finishes! This home includes everything you need including a boat dock/lift and landscaping package provided by Lanoha Nursery!