4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $750,000

Kori Krause, M: 402-679-0007, kkrause@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Welcome to Flatwater Lake. You can make every day a vacation day in this impressive home on this premium lake lot. This outstanding 4 bed, 3 bath, 1.5 story, with a second-floor laundry room is an entertainer’s dream. The great room has glass doors that open to the lake, you can enjoy the see-through fireplace from both the great room and living room/ kitchen areas. The four-car garage also opens to the backyard for more entertaining and ease of storing all your extra lake toys. This home has fabulous custom finishes with beautiful hickory lower cabinets, and gold accents in the kitchen along with high-end Cafe appliances and a walk-in pantry that doubles as a storm shelter. Did we mention a custom wine room? This new construction home with a large storage area is move-in ready w/all appliances, including washer, dryer, and wine cooler. All of this on an amazing 80-acre spring-fed lake that offers boatin