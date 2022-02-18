 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $725,000

Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Lake living at it finest. Highly sought-after Ginger Cove 2 story home with a walk out basement located in a beautiful cove. Relax and watch gorgeous sunsets on your large, covered and screened in back deck. Four large bedrooms on the second floor including a primary bedroom. This large primary bedroom offers space for a sitting area and its own deck overlooking the lake. This home offers plenty of storage with a 3-car heated garage plus a large off lake storage room with its own garage door. Perfect for the family lake toys. Reverse osmosis on both kitchen sinks and refrigerators. Surround sound wiring and speakers both indoors and out. Underground sprinkler. Recent updates include interior paint, furnace and AC replaced in 2018 and 2019. Enjoy fishing, boating, & jet skiing on this prime 86-acre lake at Ginger Cove!

