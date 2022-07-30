Mark Allgood, M: 402-490-7326, mark.allgood@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.allgood - This home will impress you both inside and out! Starting inside with the full backside accordion wall, radiant heated floors and grand iron door entry. Kitchen features Quartz countertops, huge island, double oven and walk-in pantry. Primary suite with spacious full bath and walk-in closet. Theater room with surround sound. Sonos home sound system, central vac system and LED lighting throughout. Plenty of attic storage with flooring installed and foam insulation.Incredible outdoor living area with large covered deck, built in grill and beverage refrigerator. Other outdoor amenities include a fountain with inficolor atlantic lighting system, four fire features, hot tub and outdoor shower. Don't forget the sand beach and all of the other activities you can enjoy on this beautiful lake.
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,575,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO- For the fifth time in five years, the Bishop Neumann football program will start the season with a new Head Football Coach. Taking the …
WAVERLY – In Melanie Howard’s soon-to-open pet salon, a grooming table stands about three feet from the floor. Under a bright length of fluore…
The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred approximately 3 miles underground shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
RAYMOND – Since his hiring earlier this year, new Raymond Central Activities Director Tony Kobza has hit the ground running. Kobza has taken o…
WAVERLY – On July 22, Waverly played host to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
ASHLAND – In Cass County south of Ashland, the last weekend of July holds an annual tradition the keeps the legacy of the tractor and agricult…
According to the National Weather Service Omaha office, in May, the Columbus area usually sees an average of 4.57 inches of rainfall, with this year coming in at 2.64.
A Wahoo couple videotaped what they suspect is a mountain lion outside their home. Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion also was spotted on the northwest edge of Lincoln.
WAVERLY – The future is now for Waverly School District 145.
ASHLAND – Fourteen Ashland area veterans from multiple branches of the U.S. military armed forces received Quilts of Valor on Saturday during …