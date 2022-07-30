4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,575,000

Mark Allgood, M: 402-490-7326, mark.allgood@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.allgood - This home will impress you both inside and out! Starting inside with the full backside accordion wall, radiant heated floors and grand iron door entry. Kitchen features Quartz countertops, huge island, double oven and walk-in pantry. Primary suite with spacious full bath and walk-in closet. Theater room with surround sound. Sonos home sound system, central vac system and LED lighting throughout. Plenty of attic storage with flooring installed and foam insulation.Incredible outdoor living area with large covered deck, built in grill and beverage refrigerator. Other outdoor amenities include a fountain with inficolor atlantic lighting system, four fire features, hot tub and outdoor shower. Don't forget the sand beach and all of the other activities you can enjoy on this beautiful lake.