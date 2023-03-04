Welcome to this former Award-winning Street of Dreams home at Bluewater built by Majestic Homes. This home is captivating from the moment you enter. If you have a desire for warmth and a proclivity of contemporary design, this one is for you! You'll love the spacious and open floorplan w/ intimate spaces that captures the perfect balance of functionality & luxury. Incredible soaring ceilings w/ towering windows offer unparalleled views of the lake and brings a piece of serenity in. The gourmet kitchen is the heart of this home w/ new countertops, backsplash, hood range, & wall ovens. It opens to the 2 story great room w/ a dramatic floor to ceiling fireplace. The primary retreat is fabulous w/ an amazing bathroom, incredible closet, and hidden entrance into the office. A curved staircase leads to the 2nd floor loft area complete w/ a full bar, glass banister overlooking the main floor, and access to the deck overlooking the beautiful lake & tree-line. Numerous addtl updates throughout!