4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,550,000

Elizabeth Lowndes, M: 402-968-0175, lizzy.lowndes@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - A one-of-a-kind stunning BLUEWATER dream home! Minnesota/Lake/Industrial/Farm! Nestled in the tranquil "Marina Cove'' on highly desired Bluewater Lake. Enjoy the private ambience of an exclusive flat beach, boat dock & water access. An outdoor fire pit, spacious patios, enclosed outdoor shower & cedar accents make outdoor living & entertaining a vacation every time. Twenty-foot floor to ceiling windows, finished concrete floors, exposed metal beams & an expansive floor plan draw your attention to all unique textures & mediums used to create this gem. Metals, wood & stone come together to create the "Modern Industrial''. It uniquely features an indoor sports court to create your own basketball or pickleball leagues. Includes 4 zone speakers, kitchen has beautiful floating shelves/butcher block island/double ovens/walk-in pantry/high-end appliances. Bluewater is 250 acres of pristine water, o