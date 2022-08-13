4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,250,000

Elizabeth Lowndes, M: 402-968-0175, lizzy.lowndes@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Bluewater Lake Modern Farm Charm! It’s like a vacation everyday in this "everything thought of" meticulously designed home. Walk into this open floor plan w/high ceilings, fireplace and gorgeous NE lake views from every room. Large gourmet kitchen w/dining area, oversized kitchen island, walk in pantry and all high end finishes/appliances. Large primary bed/bath on the main floor has a walk-in closet w/an oversized built-in island. Walk out from the sliding doors to an open spacious covered patio and gorgeous landscaping. Lake bath and storage accessible from outside. Second floor includes an open loft area w/12-ft ceilings, 3 bed/2 bath-perfect for watching tv, a playroom or home office. Garages have epoxy floors/monkey bar shelving units/large storage room above. Home has a new roof, gutters, windows & paint. Everything you can imagine is stunningly applied throughout. The lake speaks for