Emily Brown, M: 402-612-9267, emily.brown@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Pristine lake views and boating before the 4th of July? Yes please! This concept, warm modern gem is for sale with the best views that Flatwater lake has to offer and is ready for your family today! This home was fashioned for outdoor living with 2 large second floor decks and a very large covered patio with amazing panoramic views. This home boasts a custom kitchen with Bertazzoni gas and electric stove and appliances and a Frigidaire twin fridge/freezer combo that is sure to impress. The large pantry doubles as a storm shelter. The second floor loft living room and grand entry are features that you and your guests will love. Don't forget about the 4 car garage with lake access for all of your toys and dual furnaces and air conditioners will keep you cool all summer and cozy all winter. Make sure to notice the guest room with a private balcony and ensuite and the size the second floor bedrooms, you don't want to