Photos Coming Soon. Just Completed - Open House Sunday 8/20 12-2pm! Welcome Home! Absolutely stunning lakefront villa at Bluewater, built by Majestic Homes- A premier lake community home builder. Fabulous home with distinctive style, design, and character. Amazing entry and split garage layout. Open, airy, and welcoming foyer leads you to the very functional and beautiful living space with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors looking out to your very own lake paradise. Oversized covered patio. Private primary suite w/ double sinks, make-up vanity, shower w/ rain head, free-standing tub, and large walk-in closet. Main floor office. Oversized garage spaces & huge lake storage behind single garage. The second level features a media room w/ bar & deck access, 2 guest bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, and an exercise/bonus room or 4th bedroom. This home is exceptionally designed w/ unsurpassed quality. Enjoy unparalleled views year round. Majestic Homes - Experience a new wave of living!