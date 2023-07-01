Emily Brown, M: 402-612-9267, emily.brown@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Add this amazing 1 1/2 story home w/ a possible 5 bedrooms to the top of your must see list! This warm, yet modern gem is on the former Street of Dreams, has the best views that Flatwater lake has to offer & it is ready for your family today! This home was designed for outdoor living w/ 2 large second floor decks & a very large covered patio w/ amazing panoramic views. This home boasts a custom kitchen w/ Bertazzoni gas & electric stove & appliances & a Frigidaire twin fridge/freezer combo that is sure to impress. The large pantry doubles as a storm shelter. The second floor loft living room & grand entry are features that you & your guests will love. Don't forget about the 4 car garage w/ lake access for all of your toys & dual furnaces and air conditioners will keep you cool all summer & cozy all winter. Make sure to notice the guest room w/ a private balcony and ensuite and the size the second floor bedrooms, y