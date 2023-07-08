This dream home is move in ready! Enjoy a front row seat from sunrise to sunset on Flatwater Lake in Valley, Nebraska. This gorgeous 1.5 Story, 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home is situated on a cul de sac lot with beautiful views from every window. This custom home was built by Charles Thomas Homes in partnership with Foundry Home Interior, and it was just completed. The primary suite features a unique accent wall, a door for patio access, free standing tub in the primary bath and a closet outfitted with custom shelving and private laundry. The second level loft features a loft plus 3 adjacent bedrooms and a second laundry. Each bedroom has access to its own bathroom. One with a private bath and two share a Jack & Jill. Unbelievable outdoor living setup gives you a outdoor bar with grill, huge patio and deck, and a gas firepit. Live here, work from home here... welcome home to your own private oasis! Agent Has Equity.
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,065,000
