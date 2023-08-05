Rare find acreage with amazing views of the countryside! Home features over 3300 sq. ft. of living space. This 2016 built ranch home with walkout basement sits on almost 20 acres with no covenants. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with attached 3 stall garage. Once you step inside you immediately notice the tall ceilings and huge windows with a ton of natural light. Basement is completely finished with 2nd kitchen area, large family room, 4th bedroom, ¾ bath and an exercise room. There is also a concrete storm shelter in basement. Take a look at the large stamped concrete patio out back with hot tub that stays! The outbuilding is 40 X 64 with all concrete floor, has electricity including 220 hookup and 4 overhead doors to fit all your needs. This building will allow an RV to drive in one side and out the other. This acreage will check all your boxes! Call for your appointment today before its gone!!