4 Bedroom Home in Prague - $399,000

Kurt Maly, M: 402-480-1708, kurtjmaly@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Acreage!! This ranch home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and sits on the North edge of Prague. This home has a main floor laundry and 3ft doors throughout the main floor. The basement has 9ft ceiling's, a legal bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and large family room. This home sits on a 3.79 acre lot that includes mature trees and the cottonwood creek runs through the back east portion of the lot. This property has an1800 sq. ft Astro outbuilding that has electricity and concrete floors. Please call for a private showing.

