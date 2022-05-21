4 Bedroom Home in Other - $1,750,000

Property is located in Ashland NE at Sandy Pointe Lake.
Nearly a decade after retiring from NASA, Ashland native and astronaut Clayton Anderson has become president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
WAVERLY – Just over two years ago, Waverly citizens voted for a $3.5 million bond to help replace the city’s aging swimming pool with a new aq…
WAHOO – There were more options, and more choices to be made regarding the pending facilities improvement/addition project for the Wahoo Board…
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York.
Notably, Lincoln Public Schools gyms will be no longer be used for any state basketball contests other than third-place games.
WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…
Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
ASHLAND – After a two-year absence, the Ashland Farmers Market will again be a part of summer Saturday mornings in downtown Ashland.
WAHOO – For the second year in a row, Wahoo Public Schools has been named to the list of “Best Communities for Music Education” by the Nationa…